LA Galaxy seek "momentum" at Austin FC as playoff pressure increases 

For the Galaxy, it's an opportunity to snap their six-game winless streak. Greg Vanney's group remains in the No. 4 spot on the Western Conference table, but needs to start stacking points again to solidify their Audi MLS Cup Playoff aspirations and avoid any late-season collapse.

For Austin FC, it's simply about manifesting some positive vibes on their home field during an expansion season that has seen their postseason hopes all but extinguished. Austin are currently in the West basement with just 19 points from 25 matches. That might give them the appearance of a vulnerable opponent, but Vanney said his team can't afford to have that approach.

"Austin, they're a dangerous opponent in many ways – they really don't have anything to lose," Vanney said. "They can throw whatever they want at us in any way they want to and take whatever risks they want to try to get a result or try to push the game. They're at home, they're in front of their fans in their new stadium, which I know they want to try and get some momentum and some belief in their own stadium – that's a place that's really difficult to play.