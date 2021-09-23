LA Galaxy's week of Landon Donovan celebrations includes mural painting, statue unveiling

The LA Galaxy have announced the full itinerary of festivities for their week-long celebration of club, MLS and US men's national team legend Landon Donovan, who will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor at the Oct. 3 El Trafico fixture against LAFC (8 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

The week will include a volunteer mural painting event at a community elementary school this Saturday, a USL Championship match between the LA Galaxy II and the Donovan-owned San Diego Loyal on the day before the derby, and then on matchday a morning mural unveiling and pregame statue reveal.

The LA Galaxy Foundation is selling VIP Experience packages for the celebration, with proceeds to benefit the foundation's charitable work in the community.

Donavan helped the Galaxy to four MLS Cup titles, two Supporters' Shields and a U.S. Open Cup while tallying a team-record 113 goals and 107 assists in 253 regular-season games played (237 starts). He will be the second Galaxy great to have a statue outside Dignity Health Sports Park, following David Beckham.

For more information, including a full schedule and information on how to participate, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

Bryan Reynolds likely set for winter loan with minutes scarce under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Former Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell makes Rose City return as TV broadcaster

Philadelphia Union not intimidated by Atlanta United in East six-pointer

Club León celebrate “historic achievement” with Leagues Cup Final victory over Seattle 

Should LA Galaxy or Orlando City fans be more worried about playoff chances?

