Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig, LAFC's Jesús Murillo fined for El Trafico incident

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Puig Murillo

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines following the Conference Semifinal round of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Puig fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 11th minute of their match against LAFC on Oct. 20.

Puig has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Murillo fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC defender Jesús Murillo guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 11th minute of their match against the LA Galaxy on Oct. 20.

Murillo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

