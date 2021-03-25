LA Galaxy's "low-key" Sebastian Lletget impresses again with brace for US men's national team

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

As part of a young and increasingly European-based player pool for the US men's national team, it's easy for Sebastian Lletget's name to fly under the radar.

Of late, however, the LA Galaxy veteran has been doing his level best to make sure that he stays in the fold for head coach Gregg Berhalter ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying. Lletget struck for two more goals in the USMNT's 4-1 victory in Thursday's friendly against Jamaica, putting the match away with a pair of insurance tallies that give him four goals in his last four senior caps.

"I got a lot of questions this week about Sebastian Lletget and what do I see in Sebastian Lletget," Berhalter said after the match. "And I think his performance spoke for itself tonight, for sure. Really, really good player, really technical player, reads the game well and is able to arrive in the penalty box and finish his opportunities."

At 28, Lletget is still in his prime, but has become something of an elder statesman in a pool that is built around young cogs like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest, all of whom are under the age of 23.

"It's funny, man, in all honesty it's been a pleasure playing alongside those guys," Lletget said on his postgame video call. "I think Serge has been amazing, Christian has just gone up another gear in his career, Weston as well, it's just a joy to play with these guys.

"I do think, as far as the coaching staff, we've built a good trust and I think the trust they've put in me, it gives me confidence. Anytime I step on the field I know what I have to do and they make my role really clear, so I think that helps me as a player and the type of player that I am. As far as headlines, I know people think that I would love such a thing but honestly I'm pretty low-key. Honestly, more power to my teammates, I hope they keep getting the limelight because they deserve it."

Lletget said the recent run of strong form in international play has simply been about his increased familiarity and comfort level with Berhalter's system, and his role within it. Looking ahead to the rest of a busy year for the program, stringing together more performances like Thursday's could go a long way in ensuring he stays in the picture.

"It's been a process," he said. "When Gregg got the job, I was lucky enough to be part of that group when he started to first integrate his style of play. At first, it was difficult, and I think it's just been a slow progressive process for me. Now you're seeing more of an understanding, a player that understands his role in this team. But it's taken time. It might seem like it just happened like that, but it's taken a long time for me to study and really get better at it. He's opened my mind to how I can affect the game in a much more effective way."

US Men's National Team Sebastian Lletget

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT player ratings: Reyna, Pulisic, Aaronson impress vs. Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 1, United States 2 | 2021 International Friendly Recap
Gregg Berhalter: Northern Ireland’s “height, strength and aggressiveness” will test US men's national team

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.