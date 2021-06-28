LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 

He then doubled the lead early in the second half, getting on the end of a cross from Kevin Cabral that he met with his right foot to beat the goalkeeper at the near post, giving the Galaxy a 2-0 lead before they eventually cruised to the 3-1 result. With the rivalry victory Hernandez and Co. continued their early-season surge under first-year head coach Greg Vanney, moving to 7W-3L-0D through 10 matches.