Player of the Week

LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After scoring two more times to grab hold of sole possession in the race for the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi and becoming the first player in MLS to reach double-digit goals in 2021, LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 10.

It's the third time this season that the standout Mexico international has won POTW honors as Hernandez continued his tear to start the season, with his latest multi-goal performance leading the Galaxy to a 3-1 California Clasico win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Hernandez got the scoring started early for the Galaxy in Saturday's match, acting as both the creator and finisher on the game's opening goal in the 11th minute. He received the ball in midfield with his back to goal before hitting a long pass to send Samuel Grandsir down the right flank, then volleying home the cross past the goalkeeper.

He then doubled the lead early in the second half, getting on the end of a cross from Kevin Cabral that he met with his right foot to beat the goalkeeper at the near post, giving the Galaxy a 2-0 lead before they eventually cruised to the 3-1 result. With the rivalry victory Hernandez and Co. continued their early-season surge under first-year head coach Greg Vanney, moving to 7W-3L-0D through 10 matches.

Hernandez has been the catalyst for the hot start, with his 10 goals in the opening 10 games marking the second-quickest to that total in MLS history.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez

