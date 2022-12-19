Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy re-sign goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy have re-signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced Monday.

The signing follows an earlier Monday announcement from LA where they inked Jonathan Bond, last year's starting goalkeeper, to a long-term extension.

Klinsmann now rejoins the Galaxy for a fourth year after LA declined his option following the 2022 season.

“Jonathan continues to grow in his development to be a high-level goalkeeper," LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release.

“We are pleased to have him back and competing every day to make himself and his teammates better. We look forward to the impact he can have in the team this coming season.”

During his first three years with the Galaxy, Klinsmann started 11 games across all competitions and logged three shutouts. He's played in seven MLS games and helped LA to a quarterfinal finish in the 2022 US Open Cup.

Before signing with the Galaxy in 2020, Klinsmann spent time with German club Hertha Berlin (2017-19) and Swiss club FC St. Gallen 1879 (2019-20).

Klinsmann, whose father Jürgen coached the US men's national team from 2011-16, started five matches for the US at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. That year, he earned the Golden Glove award with the US at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

With the pair of transactions, LA's top two goalkeepers from last campaign are back. They made the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

