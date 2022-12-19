LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to contract extension

The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Monday.

“Jonathan has been a steady influence in the team for the past two seasons,” LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a statement. “We are pleased to reach an agreement to extend his contract.”

The 29-year-old has 12 clean sheets in 67 appearances across all competitions during two seasons as the Galaxy's starting goalkeeper.

During the 2022 campaign, Bond was one of six goalkeepers in MLS to appear in all 34 regular-season matches and logged 91 saves and seven shutouts. He ranks fourth all-time in club history in regular-season saves (211) and regular-season games played in goal (65). Additionally, Bond ranks fifth all-time amongst all goalkeepers in regular-season wins (26) with the Galaxy.

Bond was initially signed by LA prior to the 2021 MLS season after competing for West Brom, Watford and Reading throughout his career, with loan spells throughout England. Overall, he has made 36 appearances in the English Championship, 50 appearances in League One and 15 appearances in England’s FA Cup during his professional career.