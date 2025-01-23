LA Galaxy re-sign defender Eriq Zavaleta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The LA Galaxy have re-signed defender Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year contract through 2025, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Thursday.
The veteran defender returns for his 13th MLS season and his fourth with the Galaxy. He has made 160 league appearances since 2013, featuring for Seattle Sounders FC, now-defunct Chivas USA, Toronto FC and LA, and won two MLS Cups. He's tallied 5g/1a during that time.
Last season, the El Salvadorian international made five appearances for the Galaxy, scoring once.
Zavaleta returns to an LA defense highlighted by returners Emiro Garcés and Maya Yoshida, who recently re-signed for the club. The Galaxy also acquired veteran center back Mathias "Zanka" Jørgensen from Belgian Pro League powerhouse Anderlecht.
LA open their 2025 season on Feb. 23 at home against expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also enter the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in early March.
