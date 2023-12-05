LA Galaxy name Will Kuntz general manager

The LA Galaxy have appointed Will Kuntz as their general manager, the club announced Tuesday, creating a shift in roles for the five-time MLS Cup champions.

Greg Vanney will return to his primary role as head coach and will continue to guide the technical vision of the club, including coaching methodology, while managing the first team staff and the sports performance department. Kuntz and Vanney will collaborate on all major soccer operations decisions for LA.

Now, Kuntz will be responsible for soccer operations from the first team through the academy, including scouting, player acquisitions, salary cap and budgets. He initially joined the Galaxy as senior VP of player personnel in April 2023 after leaving El Tráfico rival LAFC.

“There is no opportunity in Major League Soccer more exciting to me than the chance to help lead this club to reclaim its place as the top club in the league,” said Kuntz. “I want to thank Greg Vanney for being my strongest advocate in bringing me into the club last spring, and I am thrilled with how our partnership has developed since I came on board.