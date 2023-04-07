LA Galaxy appoint Will Kuntz as senior VP of player personnel

"We look forward to his contributions to our soccer operations and are excited to start working together as we continue the process of building a championship-winning team."

"Will has proven to be a successful executive in MLS with a winning mentality who we know will bring critical knowledge and experience to our organization," head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release.

Kuntz will be responsible for multiple aspects of the club’s soccer operations, including salary cap management, club development, immigration process, executing player and personnel contracts, and technical administration.

The LA Galaxy have hired Will Kuntz as their senior vice president of player personnel after he spent the previous six seasons (2017-22) at El Trafico rival LAFC , the club announced Friday.

Welcome to the club, Will. 💙🤍💛 The LA Galaxy announce Will Kuntz as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. 📰 https://t.co/JSMrJ35VUm pic.twitter.com/W33lAaUuZC

At LAFC, Kuntz served as senior vice president of soccer operations and assistant general manager – working closely with co-president and general manager John Thorrington. He helped manage and assemble rosters that won one MLS Cup presented by Audi (2022) and two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, '22).

LA, the league’s only five-time MLS Cup champions, have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs twice between 2017-22. The club’s in their third year under Vanney’s leadership after he most memorably steered Toronto FC to a historic treble in 2017.

"Joining the LA Galaxy realizes a dream I’ve had since I first started working in MLS nine years ago," said Kuntz. "I have known Chris Klein and Greg Vanney for a long time and I believe not only in their vision for the club, but in their ability and commitment to making that vision a reality.

"I see the immense potential for the LA Galaxy to reclaim the top spot in the league, and I am excited to get to work and do my part to build a championship team for our players, fans and community."

Before joining LAFC, Kuntz spent three years at the MLS league office. He served as the director of player relations, interfacing with the league’s clubs in salary budget management, the development of strategic league initiatives and the negotiation of the 2015 MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement. He’s also spent 10 years with Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees.