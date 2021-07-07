LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney spikes wayward Gareth Bale transfer rumors

"I think it's an interesting rumor. To me, there's nothing to it," Vanney told media Tuesday. "Obviously, he's a good player, a fantastic player who has length. And I'm sure a player who probably has some interest in Los Angeles as a destination and a place to be but for us it doesn't fit the direction that we're going with the group. And while he would help the team I'm sure, it's just not the direction we're moving right now."