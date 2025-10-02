LA Galaxy fall to Toluca FC in Campeones Cup

Toluca FC are 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup winners, stunning the LA Galaxy 3-2 with a last-second winner at Dignity Health Sports Park in Wednesday's annual showdown between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions.

The Galaxy twice had the lead in the back-and-forth contest, but relinquished it both times before conceding a decisive goal to Toluca midfielder Federico Pereira right before the end of second-half stoppage time.

Gabriel Pec sparked LA's opener, drawing a foul in the penalty area at the end of a stellar individual run behind the Toluca defense. Diego Fagúndez made no mistake with the ensuing spot-kick, affording the hosts a first-half lead.

But Toluca struck back with a 53rd-minute leveler from Nicolás Castro. The Argentine No. 8 lined up his shot from well outside the box and placed it perfectly past the outstretched hand of diving LA goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

That set the stage for a frantic last 10 minutes, starting with a disallowed goal for Toluca star forward Paulinho after he was deemed offside on Video Review. The Galaxy capitalized on the break almost immediately, as Pec slotted home a would-be-winner on the other end.

That 2-1 lead was short-lived, as Franco Romero hammered home another equalizer just five minutes later, before Pereira's close-range 94th-minute finish sealed the result for the visitors.

Goals