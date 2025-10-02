LA Galaxy fall to Toluca FC in Campeones Cup

Toluca FC are 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup winners, stunning the LA Galaxy 3-2 with a last-second winner at Dignity Health Sports Park in Wednesday's annual showdown between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions.
The Galaxy twice had the lead in the back-and-forth contest, but relinquished it both times before conceding a decisive goal to Toluca midfielder Federico Pereira right before the end of second-half stoppage time.
Gabriel Pec sparked LA's opener, drawing a foul in the penalty area at the end of a stellar individual run behind the Toluca defense. Diego Fagúndez made no mistake with the ensuing spot-kick, affording the hosts a first-half lead.
But Toluca struck back with a 53rd-minute leveler from Nicolás Castro. The Argentine No. 8 lined up his shot from well outside the box and placed it perfectly past the outstretched hand of diving LA goalkeeper Novak Micovic.
That set the stage for a frantic last 10 minutes, starting with a disallowed goal for Toluca star forward Paulinho after he was deemed offside on Video Review. The Galaxy capitalized on the break almost immediately, as Pec slotted home a would-be-winner on the other end.
That 2-1 lead was short-lived, as Franco Romero hammered home another equalizer just five minutes later, before Pereira's close-range 94th-minute finish sealed the result for the visitors.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Last year's title-winners from their respective leagues treated a raucous crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park to a thrilling contest that had a little bit of everything, including a halftime red card to Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed. It ends in heartbreak for the Galaxy, as the blown late lead denied them a trophy that would have offered a positive conclusion to a challenging 2025 campaign.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This match would have gone straight to penalties if not for Pereira's heroics just seconds before the full-time whistle sounded.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Nicolás Castro scored Toluca's first equalizer and was buzzing around the pitch all night, combining with teammates and hounding Galaxy attackers.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, Oct. 4 at FC Dallas | 4:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- TOL: Saturday, Oct. 4 at Club León | 9 pm ET | LIGA MX Apertura
Year
Result
League winner
2025
LA Galaxy 2, Toluca 3
LIGA MX
2024
Columbus Crew 1 (4), Club América (5)
LIGA MX
2023
LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UNAL 0 (4)
LIGA MX
2022
New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0
MLS
2021
Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
MLS
2019
Atlanta United 3, Club América 2
MLS
2018
Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3
LIGA MX
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.