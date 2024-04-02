LA Galaxy acquire Colombian defender Emiro Garcés

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired Colombian defender Emiro Garcés on loan from Liga Dimayor I side Deportivo Pereira, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old center back, who occupies an international roster slot, joins through the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option.

Since making his pro debut with Pereira in 2021, Garcés has one goal in 68 all-competition appearances. Notably, he made four appearances in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

"Emiro is a promising talent whom we are excited to have join the LA Galaxy," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

"He brings great experience for his age having been a part of Pereira’s first-ever Colombian league title-winning team, as well as starting matches in the 2023 Copa Libertadores competition. We look forward to having Emiro’s experience and competitiveness bolster our defensive unit."

Garcés joins a center-back corps that includes veterans Maya Yoshida and Martín Cáceres, as well as homegrown standout Jalen Neal. Both Cáceres and Neal are recovering from injuries, leaving Eriq Zavaleta to partner with Yoshida as of late.

One of just three remaining undefeated teams, the Galaxy face their biggest challenge yet in Matchday 8. They'll visit arch-rivals LAFC in Saturday's highly-anticipated El Tráfico (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX).