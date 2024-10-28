MLS League Awards

Kyle Atkins named 2024 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization today announced Kyle Atkins as the 2024 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year. It is the first time Atkins has earned this distinction.

Atkins has officiated over 180 MLS matches, beginning with his debut in August 2014 when Columbus Crew played Houston Dynamo FC. He was an assistant referee for the MLS is Back Tournament Final in 2020, and worked 19 regular-season games as an assistant referee in 2024.

Atkins, who joined the FIFA international panel in 2018, worked as an assistant referee at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Club World Cup (both in 2019). He officiated at the Olympic Games in 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was the Offside VAR for the final between Argentina and France.

Nominated by a selection process that included executives from the Professional Referee Organization, candidates were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2024: Kyle Atkins
  • 2023: Ian McKay
  • 2022: Corey Rockwell
  • 2021: Cory Richardson
  • 2020: Kathryn Nesbitt
  • 2019: Brian Dunn
  • 2018: Joe Fletcher
  • 2017: Corey Parker
  • 2016: Frank Anderson
  • 2015: Corey Parker
  • 2014: Paul Scott
  • 2013: Kermit Quisenberry
  • 2012: Ian Anderson
  • 2011: Corey Rockwell
  • 2010: Craig Lowry
  • 2009: Greg Barkey
  • 2008: Kermit Quisenberry
