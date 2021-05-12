Kemar Lawrence on why he turned down European offers to join Toronto FC

When Kemar Lawrence officially joined Toronto FC last week, the move marked more than just adding a player that will bolster the team's defense. The team landed someone who had become a covetable target for multiple European teams after he spent a year with Belgian side Anderlecht, though Toronto offered specific perks the others could not.

The left back, in his first remarks as a Toronto player, said his main priority was his family. His wife and children remain based in New Jersey, where the family lived during Lawrence's stint with the New York Red Bulls from 2015 to 2019. He said that staying in Europe without seeing his children "felt kind of selfish," and that being closer to them would benefit not just him on and off the field.

"I could've went to multiple different places," Lawrence told media during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "I could've stayed in Anderlecht, because I was offered a deal more than once. I could've went to France or even the Championship in England but for me the main thing was family. I get a different drive when my family's around, brings out a different beast in me, different passion and for me, that was it."

With the new lease on competitive life, Lawrence's aims with Toronto are focused. He identified the team as one that can compete for titles immediately, a perfect fit for what he wants out of a new club.