Justin Morrow joins Toronto FC front office after retirement

“We are so pleased Justin will be joining us as he enters the next phase of his career,” president Bill Manning said in a release. “Justin has been a leader on and off the field during his MLS career and he will help the club tremendously with our homegrown pro player pathway. The future is bright for Justin.”

Toronto announced on Tuesday that the recently-retired defender has joined their front office as a technical development manager, continuing his impact around BMO Field after a 12-year MLS career.

In this new role, Morrow will assist the pathway development between Toronto’s academy, MLS NEXT Pro team and first team through both sporting and strategic initiatives. He’ll also lead Equity Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) efforts in collaboration with MLSE initiatives to inspire positive and enduring social change.

“I’m so grateful to be starting off the next chapter of my career with the club that has been my home for the past eight years,” Morrow said in a release. “I hope to make this next chapter just as memorable as the last by helping Toronto FC win from outside the lines and I can’t wait to get started.”

Morrow, the 2021 MLS Works Humanitarian of Year, featured in 278 regular-season games from 2010-21 with Toronto and the San Jose Earthquakes. He earned four caps with the US men's national team, too.