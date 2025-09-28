Jurgen Klopp touts MLS "quality" during New York Red Bulls visit

You never know who you’ll see around the grounds of Major League Soccer.

“The kids coming up, starting playing soccer earlier, training, getting better. Obviously, the place where you can play and train getting better. Everywhere. I can tell you, the quality is really, really good.”

“I'm 100% sure, in five years time, we will speak completely differently,” Klopp said of the league's rising global reputation. “I'm really sure it will grow and grow and grow.

The 2019 UEFA Champions League winner had plenty to say about the occasion and his perception of MLS.

Before attending Saturday's Hudson River Derby between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, former Liverpool manager-turned Red Bull head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp toured RBNY’s new training facility in Morris Township, New Jersey.

“I saw really, really good vibe in the whole building,” Klopp said. “First and second team together. Both training sessions were high, intense, full of joy. Everybody was positive about it."

As for the facility itself, Klopp remarked how it’s the stuff of dreams.

“Massively, massively impressed,” he explained. "This is outstanding. It's something you never really can dream of … this is a completely next-level. It's really cool. It's really well thought through. It's so many opportunities.”