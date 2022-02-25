Junior Moreno traded from DC United to FC Cincinnati for up to $425k GAM

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- Cincinnati receive: Junior Moreno
- D.C. United receive: Up to $425k GAM
FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Júnior Moreno from D.C. United for up to $425,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Friday.
D.C. United will get at least $250,000 in 2022 GAM, plus an additional $175,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.
The 28-year-old Venezuelan international has signed with Cincinnati for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023.
“I’d like to welcome Júnior Moreno to FC Cincinnati,” Orange & Blue general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “His experience, both in MLS and internationally, will be a valuable addition to our group.”
Moreno, across the past four seasons, has one goal and nine assists in 97 matches (91 starts). He's scored once in 36 caps for Venezuela.
“We want to thank Júnior for being such a committed player to the club since his arrival in 2018,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career in Cincinnati.”
Moreno originally joined D.C. United from Venezuelan side Zulia FC on a permanent transfer in January 2018.