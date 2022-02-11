Jozy Altidore offers goodbye to Toronto FC amid reported New England move

Jozy Altidore, amid an anticipated contract buyout and reported move to the New England Revolution, bid farewell to Toronto FC via an Instagram post on Friday.
Altidore, a 32-year-old US international, originally joined Toronto in 2015 and has helped steer in an era of remarkable success. He’s been a Designated Player for the Reds, though is expected to join the defending Supporters’ Shield winners via a Targeted Allocation Money deal.
"Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful seven years,” Altidore wrote on Instagram. “To all the staff and my teammates throughout this time, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home.”
During his Toronto career, Altidore notched 62 goals and 20 assists in 139 regular-season appearances. He was part of their 2017 treble-winning team, which won MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship.
Altidore is Toronto’s second all-time leading scorer, only behind former teammate Giovinco.
Earlier this week, Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said Tuesday to expect an "announcement on Jozy soon."