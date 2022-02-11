Jozy Altidore offers goodbye to Toronto FC amid reported New England move

Altidore, a 32-year-old US international , originally joined Toronto in 2015 and has helped steer in an era of remarkable success. He’s been a Designated Player for the Reds, though is expected to join the defending Supporters’ Shield winners via a Targeted Allocation Money deal.

"Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful seven years,” Altidore wrote on Instagram. “To all the staff and my teammates throughout this time, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home.”