Jozy Altidore offers goodbye to Toronto FC amid reported New England move

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jozy Altidore, amid an anticipated contract buyout and reported move to the New England Revolution, bid farewell to Toronto FC via an Instagram post on Friday.

Altidore, a 32-year-old US international, originally joined Toronto in 2015 and has helped steer in an era of remarkable success. He’s been a Designated Player for the Reds, though is expected to join the defending Supporters’ Shield winners via a Targeted Allocation Money deal.

"Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful seven years,” Altidore wrote on Instagram. “To all the staff and my teammates throughout this time, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home.”

During his Toronto career, Altidore notched 62 goals and 20 assists in 139 regular-season appearances. He was part of their 2017 treble-winning team, which won MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship.

Altidore is Toronto’s second all-time leading scorer, only behind former teammate Giovinco.

Earlier this week, Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said Tuesday to expect an "announcement on Jozy soon."

MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League, Toronto outlasts Austin
MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season
Toronto FC sign forward Jesus Jimenez from Poland's Górnik Zabrze
Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?"

Official: Portland Timbers re-sign Sebastian Blanco as Designated Player
Seattle Sounders announce Black History Month celebrations

What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after adding Ferreira, Zeca?
San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension
Real Salt Lake name John Kimball club president

New England Revolution Season Preview
Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
Real Salt Lake Season Preview
