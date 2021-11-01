Jordan Morris nears "pretty surreal" return for Seattle Sounders

Morris is off the injury report for the first time this year and will feature tonight at Lumen Field (10 pm ET | TUDN, Twitter), head coach Brian Schmetzer said last week, making his long-awaited 2021 debut against the LA Galaxy.

“Every day this week, I was telling my wife I woke up kind of like when you're a kid on your birthday or Christmas morning, with that excited feeling in my stomach,” Morris said. "And when I was driving by the stadium on the way to training, that's what you think about when you're going through a recovery like this, is that first game back, that moment that you're stepping back on the field. The fact that it's so close now is pretty surreal because it's been a long year.”

Morris said the rehabilitation process after his second ACL surgery was similar to his first, and the homegrown attacker is again ahead of schedule with his return to the field. He got injured in February 2021 while on loan with Championship side Swansea City.