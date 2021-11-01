Jordan Morris nears "pretty surreal" return for Seattle Sounders

The jitters are back for Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris.
Morris is off the injury report for the first time this year and will feature tonight at Lumen Field (10 pm ET | TUDN, Twitter), head coach Brian Schmetzer said last week, making his long-awaited 2021 debut against the LA Galaxy.
“Every day this week, I was telling my wife I woke up kind of like when you're a kid on your birthday or Christmas morning, with that excited feeling in my stomach,” Morris said. "And when I was driving by the stadium on the way to training, that's what you think about when you're going through a recovery like this, is that first game back, that moment that you're stepping back on the field. The fact that it's so close now is pretty surreal because it's been a long year.”
Morris said the rehabilitation process after his second ACL surgery was similar to his first, and the homegrown attacker is again ahead of schedule with his return to the field. He got injured in February 2021 while on loan with Championship side Swansea City.
The initial prognosis was grim – he was set to miss the entire 2021 campaign – but Morris targeted a possible late-season return, with an eye on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. His recovery turned the corner two months ago when pain on the outside of his knee subsided, and he’s been full steam ahead ever since.
“I feel great. This is maybe a little bit quicker than when it first happened, people and myself were expecting, but I feel really strong, feel ready to play," Morris said. "I’ve been back in full training for the past couple of weeks. I feel really normal. It's been so long since I played a game. I watched way too much on the sideline this year so I’m just excited to be back on the field and play in front of the fans again.”
As Morris got closer, he said tonight’s match against the Galaxy – Seattle's penultimate regular-season game – was targeted for his return. The US men's national team forward is likely to come off the bench, and his minutes could be based on how the match unfolds.
“Whatever I'm asked to play, I'll play,” Morris said. "Obviously I need to build up the fitness and the way to do that is getting in some games. It will depend a lot on the game as well. But whatever I'm asked to do, I'm ready to play and I'm feeling fit and sharp. But that game fitness will come as I play in more games.”
When Morris was sidelined, the Sounders shifted to a three-back, two-forward formation, one that they’ve successfully utilized throughout the year. While he’s proven to be one of MLS' most dangerous wide players, Morris said he’s also comfortable up front.
“My game plan is going to be the same, trying to get in behind teams and beat people one on one and just trying to stretch the opponent when I come on,” Morris said. “I think whether I’m playing up top or out wide I can do that.”
He’s following Nicolas Lodeiro back from injury, with Raul Ruidiaz likely up next.
While the Sounders have endured a bumpy patch in the regular season's final weeks, going winless in four games, Morris isn’t concerned as they chase the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.
“We're built for moments like this, to come back from tough times,” Morris said. “We know how good we are going into the playoffs.”