Jordan Morris injury "more serious" than last ACL tear

Don’t expect Jordan Morris to appear for the Seattle Sounders in 2021, at least based on what general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey told KJR’s Sounders Weekly midweek.

Morris tore his left ACL in late February while on loan at English Championship side Swansea City, creating an abrupt end to his time overseas. The injury is pretty severe, too.

“I don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to play for us this year,” Lagerwey said. “It’s theoretically possible, but this knee injury was a little more serious than the first one. We gotta be patient. This is a kid in the prime of his career.”

Morris previously tore his right ACL ahead of the 2018 MLS season, causing him to miss that entire campaign. Thus the 26-year-old homegrown winger is used to the recovery road, as challenging as it may be.