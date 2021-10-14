Jordan Morris could be eligible for Seattle Sounders return this weekend

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Jordan MOrris

Jordan Morris' charge to return to the field in 2021 has reached its final stages, and the Seattle Sounders' attacker could be eligible for selection as soon as his club's road matchup with Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday night (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Head coach Brian Schmetzer provided that update after Seattle's Wednesday training session at Starfire Sports Complex, where Morris wasn't training with the team, but at a doctor's appointment. Schmetzer relayed that Morris was aiming to receive clearance to return to full training before traveling to meet up with the team in Houston.

Morris has been training with the Sounders in recent weeks and is nearing full capacity, pending medical approval.

"He's at his doctor to get final clearance to come back in absolute full, full, full training. That's where he's at. He will meet us in Houston," Schmetzer said. "We will hear from the doctors what they say, but I know what our medical staff is saying, that he has to complete X amount of training and he'll be eligible for selection.

"The first step of that is to get doctor's clearance to get to absolutely full training. And we'll ramp him up very quickly because he's already done a lot of the hard work already. It's not going to be a massive amount of time, and when they tell me, we'll get him back out there."

Advertising

Asked if that ensured Morris had a chance at seeing the field against the Dynamo, Schmetzer pumped the brakes a bit, saying a likelier scenario is he'll wait to deploy Morris until he compiles more full training sessions. But the coach also didn't fully rule it out, saying he'll evaluate it after hearing the results of Morris' doctor visit.

"That's probably my decision that it's probably a little early, I need him to get through a couple training sessions," Schmetzer said. "But he's going to meet us down there and he's a tough kid. And if the doctors [clear him], who knows?"

Morris hasn't played in an MLS match this season after tearing his ACL last February while on loan with Championship side Swansea City. Should he make his return down the stretch or in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it would be a huge addition for a Seattle side that has stayed atop the Western Conference table and clinched a 13th straight postseason bid in his absence. The 26-year-old homegrown could also work his way back into the US men's national team picture for World Cup Qualifiers, holding 10 goals in 39 caps pre-injury.

For his Sounders' career, Morris has 35 goals and 20 assists in 105 league games. He was named the MLS Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 after scoring 10 goals and dishing out seven assists upon returning from an ACL injury in his other knee.

Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
“It was an eye-opener": USMNT tackling Octagonal learning curve in Qatar 2022 chase
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

“It was an eye-opener": USMNT tackling Octagonal learning curve in Qatar 2022 chase
Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Nine future 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR prospects to watch
Jordan Morris could be eligible for Seattle Sounders return this weekend

Jordan Morris could be eligible for Seattle Sounders return this weekend
Minnesota United cherish "reward" of 2022 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target
The Call Up

Minnesota United cherish "reward" of 2022 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target
Three Takeaways from the USMNT's World Cup Qualifying rally past Costa Rica
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's World Cup Qualifying rally past Costa Rica
Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan star in big win over Panama
More News
Video
Video
NO WAY PAST! Brad Guzan and William Yarbrough rack up the shutouts in September
0:59

NO WAY PAST! Brad Guzan and William Yarbrough rack up the shutouts in September
Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
56:06
Club and Country

Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
4:14

USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
OWN GOAL: Leonel Moreira, Costa Rica - 66th minute
1:11

OWN GOAL: Leonel Moreira, Costa Rica - 66th minute
More Video