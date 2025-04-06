Jonathan Bamba: Chicago Fire star busts out with first MLS goal

The Chicago Fire FC Designated Player got on the scoresheet for the first time in his MLS career during Saturday’s match at the New York Red Bulls. The prized offseason arrival finished off a clinical counterattack in the 32nd minute, receiving a lovely assist from Philip Zinckernagel.

Bamba had been held goalless in his first six games for the Fire, though he did register four assists.

The Ivory Coast international winger was signed in the offseason as a DP alongside club-record signing Hugo Cuypers. Formerly of Celta de Vigo and Lille, Bamba has been a key part of Chicago’s solid start to their first season under new head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter.