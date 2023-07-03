Job one finished: Callaghan, USMNT pivot to "fine margins" of Gold Cup knockout phase 

It was a sign of how comfortably the US men’s national team dispatched Trinidad & Tobago in their final Gold Cup group match that BJ Callaghan could dish out a healthy array of compliments in his postgame press conference at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sunday evening.

“What you saw tonight is what he's strong at. He was running at defenders relentlessly, he was able to go inside, he was able to go outside, he was able to create combination play and then he gets rewarded with the goal,” said Callaghan. “So that's a performance that we expect from Cade, I think he expects from himself, and it's going to be one that we want to build on.”

“DeJuan really stepped up tonight, especially in the first half. He had a really difficult matchup with [Levi] García, and that's not an easy winger/forward to go up against, and he really rose to the occasion,” said his coach. “Not only that on the defensive side, but then helped us in the attack, helped us create wide overloads, was able to get some crosses in the box.”

“All forwards are going to be judged by the goals that they score, first and foremost. When I see his movement and his confidence in the penalty box, you can tell that the game has slowed down for him. And he's just placing balls into the back of the net, and that's a positive sign,” said Callaghan of the FC Dallas star after the 6-0 win that clinched first place in Group A. “It lets us all know that he's focused and committed to being a goalscorer for us.”

Southern hospitality

Those were just some of the many standout performances at the home of Charlotte FC, where 40,243 fans gave the USMNT a spirited reception in their first-ever match in the North Carolina metropolis. And yes, Callaghan had warm praise for them, too.

“This place was rockin’ tonight. I have not been here before. I know the men's national team has not been here before, and what a welcome,” said the Yanks’ interim boss. “Right when we walked out of the tunnel, you could feel the energy from the crowd. And for us, the result was 6-0, but the crowd was into it the entire time, and that's what you really – you know that that group is an educated fan base and really supporting and behind us through the whole 90 minutes, and we felt it.”

Sunday capped a full recovery from the States’ underwhelming 1-1 draw vs. Jamaica in their tournament opener on June 24, and they now can recuperate for a full week until their quarterfinal match against a Group D opponent still to be determined.

Their combined 12 goals vs. St. Kitts and Nevis and the Soca Warriors proved enough to edge the Reggae Boyz for first place on goal differential, important for keeping on the opposite side of the knockout stage bracket from Mexico. Each match, each training session helps build connection and understanding among a USMNT squad that had played precious few minutes together before this event.