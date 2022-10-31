"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC

LOS ANGELES – LAFC have accomplished a fair amount since their 2018 arrival to MLS, but Sunday’s 3-0 Western Conference Final victory over Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium puts the Black & Gold into uncharted territory.

“It’s huge, it’s the reason that we play,” Hollingshead told MLSsoccer.com right outside a celebratory postgame locker room. “This organization has given us everything we need to succeed on the field, and honestly even off the field. So for us to be able to put it together in that way for the fans here. I mean, they were, again, amazing.”

MLS Cup is now coming to LA on Nov. 5, with hosting rights earned via LAFC’s Supporters’ Shield-winning regular season that afforded them the No. 1 overall seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. That reality might take some time to set in, but defender Ryan Hollingshead expects a similar spectacle when the league’s title match comes to town.

A comprehensive result

Sunday’s outcome never really felt in doubt, with LAFC all over Austin FC from the get-go, hammering shots at Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver all afternoon. Chicho Arango’s 29th-minute opener opened the floodgates, then Maxi Urruti's own goal and Kwadwo Opoku's late insurance strike sealed the scoreline during the second half.

“I think once we got that first goal, Austin put their heads down and we were able to keep being on the front foot,” midfielder Kellyn Acosta said. “I think for us, Chicho especially, he’s been huge for us all year. We expect him to score one or two goals every game. And when he doesn’t we get pissed at him because we’re just not used to him doing that. But Chicho’s a great guy, and I think collectively the team, we just did a great job of getting in front of goal.”

LAFC's dominant tempo wasn't a given, considering Austin FC’s success against head coach Steve Cherundolo's team during the regular season. The Verde & Black won both matchups between the sides, including a 4-1 rout at Q2 Stadium on Aug. 26.

But Austin didn’t come especially close to replicating the feat, which Hollingshead credited to his team’s clinical execution of the game plan, and the electric atmosphere at the Banc, spearheaded by the club’s notoriously raucous 3252 supporters' group.

“They drive us, the 3252 especially, they’re something special, man,” Hollingshead said. “And every time we step on that field at home especially, we’re excited and honored to play for them. So, to put together that performance in the way that we did it with all the chatter all week about [Austin] beating us in the regular season and us being afraid of them or whatever they were saying – pretty amazing to put them in their place in that sort of way.

"I mean, without stretching, it could have been 7-0, no problem. What a dominant performance from us and I think just, again, it shows what we can be when we play at our best.”

For his part, Arango said he’s simply relishing the opportunity to go all out one more time, this time with the league’s biggest trophy on the line.