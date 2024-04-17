Joaquin Escoto named EVP of San Diego FC & Right to Dream Academy

"He is intensely passionate about Right to Dream, and we are confident he is the right person to deliver on our commitment to create opportunities for talent to flourish and shine at SDFC.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Joaquin,” Penn said in a statement. “Joaquin is a highly respected leader in the youth development space, with extensive experiences in Southern California and across the United States and Mexico youth soccer markets.

Escoto will report directly to club CEO Tom Penn and work closely with San Diego FC founding partner Tom Vernon, and will also oversee all of San Diego FC’s Right to Dream Academy decisions as part of the club's commitment to youth development.

Ahead of their 2025 MLS debut, San Diego FC have appointed Joaquin Escoto as executive VP of both the club and their Right to Dream Academy.

Escoto joins San Diego FC with over 16 years of experience in the soccer industry, including as the former co-owner of Alianza de Futbol, the largest Hispanic soccer program in the United States. Most recently, Escoto led Global Football in the Americas for IMG the past two years working with organizations like FIFA, Conmebol, Concacaf, MLS, Leagues Cup, LaLiga, and other clubs.

In addition to his responsibilities as EVP of the club, Escoto's identical title with the Right to Dream Academy will tab him with overseeing San Diego's fully-funded free residential program, school and football academy for their youth players.

San Diego FC will become the first MLS club to offer a privately operated school combined with a residential football academy. The residential academy will accommodate male students between the ages of 12-18, spanning grades six through 12.

"I am excited to join San Diego FC as the club’s executive vice president of San Diego FC and Right to Dream Academy,” Escoto said. “The Right to Dream Academy in San Diego will change soccer in the United States, giving top talent the opportunity to develop their academic and athletic potential in a fully-funded residential program, the first of its kind in North America.

"The vision of San Diego FC is to create an integrated pathway based on the successful Right to Dream methodology for the top talent to integrate from the academy to the first team. We are excited for the future and look forward to seeing the next generation of talented athletes and future leaders emerge from this program.”