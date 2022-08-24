Jesse Marsch's Leeds United is "another milestone" in growth of MLS

There’s also a risk with all this, Extratime’s Caleb Carr contended. But if it pans out, even more doors may open for coaches and not just players — challenging stigmas that previous trailblazers like now- Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley perhaps faced while briefly overseeing Swansea City’s time in the EPL.

“The coach piece, to me, is the longer-term story of what is happening there with Jesse,” Carr said. “I think that's really exciting because we haven't seen that happen before and then I think the way that he's done it, to go out and get some of his guys, American players? I was like, 'That's a risk. To stay up and then to bring in and double-down more on American players? If that doesn't turn well for you, then it's a quicker trip potentially out.'”