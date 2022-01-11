Jeff Berding promoted to FC Cincinnati co-CEO, president search begins

Lindner and Berding will continue to share organizational control and overall leadership of FC Cincinnati, with the latter also serving as president of FC Cincinnati Holdings by overseeing the entire sporting and development enterprise.

“Now that we have opened our world-class stadium and begin our move to the next chapter of FC Cincinnati, I felt the time was right to award Jeff Berding a promotion. As co-CEOs, Jeff and I will be better able to handle the expanded areas of enterprise work resulting from the growth of the club,” Lindner III said in a release. “I do not feel the title of team president for Jeff sufficiently addressed his leadership position, which the FC Cincinnati Holdings president/team co-CEO title more accurately provides and better defines his co-executive leadership of the enterprise with me.”