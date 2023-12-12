Jason Kreis takes new role with Real Salt Lake

Jason Kreis has returned to Real Salt Lake as the club’s director of operations and special projects, the club announced Tuesday.

Kreis’ newly-formed hybrid business and sporting role will report directly to club president John Kimball, in support of sporting director Kurt Schmid and head coach Pablo Mastroeni. He will also be tasked with integrating numerous business and community initiatives.

Kreis is RSL’s first-ever player and captain, and second-ever head coach. In the latter role, Kreis steered RSL to the MLS Cup 2009 title and the 2011 Concacaf Champions League final.

“Jason’s return to Utah is an exciting development for our entire club,” Kimball said in a release. “There is literally nothing Jason has not seen or experienced from a coaching and playing perspective as the league and sport have grown domestically.

“Returning to a place he and his family dearly love, to a club he helped build, gives Jason an opportunity to be exposed to and learn new aspects of our business, to see our community from a new perspective, and utilize his vast experience and connections across the world in support of Pablo, Kurt and everyone across our club.”

Previously, Kreis served as New York City FC’s first-ever coach and led Orlando City SC. He’s recently worked in Inter Miami CF’s organization and oversaw the US U-23 national team’s Olympic qualifying bid in 2021.

As a player, Kreis’ 108 goals place him among the top 10 in MLS history. A striker, he played from 1996-2007 for RSL and FC Dallas.

“Quite simply, my family and I are elated to return to Utah for this outstanding opportunity,” said Kreis. “It is no secret that the Dave Checketts days are often referred to as ‘Camelot’ by those of us who were lucky enough to experience the highs and lows of building this club.