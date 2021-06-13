Janelly Farias on her personal journey for acceptance

It was not easy for Janelly Farias. It’s still hard more than 10 years after coming out as gay as a college soccer player.

Farias, who played collegiately for New Mexico and UC Irvine and currently competes for Club America in Liga MX Femenil, quit soccer as a result and reached her lowest point personally, becoming an alcoholic and suicidal.

Farias shared her tale on the latest episode of The Call Up, detailing the rejection she felt from her parents when she first told them she was gay and the toll that had on her life.

But the American-born Mexican international hopes her personal journey can help ease the journey of millions of others who are dealing with similar issues.

Knowing there were so many others going through the same experiences when they came out would been beneficial, Farias said.

“There are millions of us who go through these things, who they are has so much value,” said Farias, who has represented Mexico at the 2006 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Championship and has 13 caps with the national team. “Love is truly unconditional and love always wins. The people who really matter are going to be there.”

A key, she said, to rebuilding that relationship with her parents was through education and exposure.