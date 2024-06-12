James Sands sets the example at New York City FC | The Pathway

“It adds a little bit of pressure, for sure, to create that pathway. Because if the first one doesn't succeed, then no one else wants to sign.”

“I think having such a quality team at the academy level may have made a huge difference for my development,” Sands told MLSsoccer.com. “A large part of their pitch was the opportunity to be the first one.

He planned to go to college, but rapid success at a young age clarified the road ahead as he became NYCFC’s first homegrown player in 2017.

As a New York-area kid, he joined New York City FC ’s brand new U-16 academy team in 2015, the inaugural year for the club in Major League Soccer.

New York City FC's first Homegrown in The Century Club. Here's to 100 more 🗽 pic.twitter.com/5aOCWI7zqL

Made in NYCFC

The 23-year-old US international has done a great job at being that example, and he credits a lot of it to who he was around.

Sands’ professional debut arrived on Sept. 16, 2017, as he subbed in for Italian legend and 2006 World Cup champion Andrea Pirlo. Spanish superstar David Villa, another World Cup winner, was also his teammate.

Having that exposure to world-class talent from the very beginning, under the guidance of head coach Patrick Vieira, was indispensable.

“Both those guys were phenomenal professionals and were such good people as well,” Sands said of Pirlo and Villa. “They were at that point in their career – they've seen everything. So their willingness to help me and the other younger players was pretty special.”

Whether it was watching Pirlo take free kicks after training or trying to replicate a certain approach, Sands soaked up everything he could and eventually became a regular for NYCFC. His ability to play both defensive midfielder and center back proved beneficial, and he recently celebrated being the first academy player in club history to make 100 senior appearances.

“Any time you achieve something like that, it gives you a little moment to sit back and acknowledge what you've done,” said Sands. “In this profession, we don't do that enough. Just appreciate what you've done so far.”

A special 2021

Sands has played alongside other notable figures in MLS such as Valentín “Taty” Castellanos and Sean Johnson. His emergence really flourished in 2021, when he was named an All-Star and then NYCFC won MLS Cup in Portland against the Timbers after a penalty kick shootout where Johnson made a pair of massive saves.

Sands started that game and went the distance through extra time.

“Watching Sean make those saves in the shootout was pretty incredible. It kind of summed us up as a team that we’re fighting back again and again,” Sands recalled. “I was so proud to be part of that.”

A few months earlier was another of Sands’ biggest moments, as he started the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final. The United States shut out Mexico and now-FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson scored in extra time to hoist the trophy.