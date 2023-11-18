Matchday

Jamaica vs. Canada match postponed to November 18

UPDATE: Due to severe weather near Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica, the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match between Jamaica and Canada has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 am ET.  

Viewers can stream the game on OneSoccer in Canada and Paramount+ in the US.

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match between Jamaica and Canada has entered a weather delay due to inclement weather near Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The match, which was originally slated to kick off at 7 pm ET, will now begin no earlier than 9 pm ET.

Additional updates will be shared when they are available.

