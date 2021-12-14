Jack de Vries makes Venezia debut while on loan from Philadelphia Union

Count Philadelphia Union on-loan midfielder Jack de Vries as the latest MLS product to compete for Serie A's Venezia FC, as he debuted off the bench Tuesday in a Coppa Italia second-round match.

The 19-year-old entered for Arnor Sigurdsson in the 76th minute of a 3-1 victory over Ternana, finishing the match alongside former FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who came off the substitute’s bench at halftime.