Jack de Vries makes Venezia debut while on loan from Philadelphia Union

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Count Philadelphia Union on-loan midfielder Jack de Vries as the latest MLS product to compete for Serie A's Venezia FC, as he debuted off the bench Tuesday in a Coppa Italia second-round match.

The 19-year-old entered for Arnor Sigurdsson in the 76th minute of a 3-1 victory over Ternana, finishing the match alongside former FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who came off the substitute’s bench at halftime.

Former Sporting Kansas City homegrown Gianluca Busio was an unused sub in the match for Venezia, which gained promotion to Serie A for the 2021-22 season.

De Vries, who signed his Union homegrown contract ahead of the 2020 season and made four appearances last year, was loaned to the Italian club in August 2021.

He’s lit it up for Venezia's U19 side, scoring seven goals in nine appearances, including a hat trick against Vicenza U19 on Dec. 4.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"It was really a perfect match": Pat Noonan leads FC Cincinnati into new era
Pat Noonan named FC Cincinnati head coach
MLS Cup champion NYCFC honored as "amazing team for the ages" in City Hall ceremony
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Sam Adeniran, homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas
2022 eMLS schedule and competition details announced
