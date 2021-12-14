Jack de Vries makes Venezia debut while on loan from Philadelphia Union

Count Philadelphia Union on-loan midfielder Jack de Vries as the latest MLS product to compete for Serie A's Venezia FC, as he debuted off the bench Tuesday in a Coppa Italia second-round match.
The 19-year-old entered for Arnor Sigurdsson in the 76th minute of a 3-1 victory over Ternana, finishing the match alongside former FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who came off the substitute’s bench at halftime.
Former Sporting Kansas City homegrown Gianluca Busio was an unused sub in the match for Venezia, which gained promotion to Serie A for the 2021-22 season.
De Vries, who signed his Union homegrown contract ahead of the 2020 season and made four appearances last year, was loaned to the Italian club in August 2021.
He’s lit it up for Venezia's U19 side, scoring seven goals in nine appearances, including a hat trick against Vicenza U19 on Dec. 4.