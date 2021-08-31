Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union loan midfielder Jack de Vries to Venezia FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Philadelphia Union have loaned homegrown midfielder Jack de Vries to Serie A side Venezia FC, the club announced Tuesday. He will remain on loan until next summer.

De Vries, 19, signed his Homegrown contract ahead of the 2020 season and made four appearances last year, all from the bench. In 2021, he's been sidelined for several months due to a concussion and hasn't made his season debut. He holds a Dutch passport, meaning Venezia don't need to use one of their two non-EU spots to sign him.

Venezia, who have an American ownership group, signed US men's national team midfielders Gianluca Busio from Sporting Kansas City and Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas earlier this summer. The newly-promoted Italian club lost both of their first two league games to start their 2021-22 campaign.

De Vries is the latest Philly academy product to head to Europe, following Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg) and Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk) last winter.

Prior to signing his Homegrown contract, de Vries appeared for Bethlehem Steel FC (since rebranded as Philadelphia Union II) in the USL Championship as an academy player. He was a member of the U.S. Under-17 national team that finished as runners-up at the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship and was previously committed to play NCAA soccer at the University of Virginia in the Cavaliers' 2020 recruiting class.

De Vries is also a second-generation MLSer: his father Raimo was a member of the Colorado Rapids' inaugural squad in 1996.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Sources: Diego Rossi finalizing transfer from LAFC to Fenerbahce
Sources: Charlotte FC sign Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo
MLS veteran forward Fanendo Adi signs with Minnesota United FC

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, FC Dallas surge following rivalry wins in Week 22

Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, FC Dallas surge following rivalry wins in Week 22
United States vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

United States vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier
Supporters' Shield contenders: What makes MLS' best teams so good in 2021
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Supporters' Shield contenders: What makes MLS' best teams so good in 2021
Philadelphia Union loan midfielder Jack de Vries to Venezia FC
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union loan midfielder Jack de Vries to Venezia FC
The Pitch: 74 MLS Players Called to Represent National Teams for World Cup Qualifying

The Pitch: 74 MLS Players Called to Represent National Teams for World Cup Qualifying
Ghost of Couva? New-era USMNT ready for moment of truth in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ghost of Couva? New-era USMNT ready for moment of truth in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
More News
Video
Video
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
Catch up on the best of Week 22 with the Review Show
26:05

Catch up on the best of Week 22 with the Review Show
More Video
Download for free

Download for free

Everything you need for match day - live scores, highlights, news, MLS Fantasy, and more!