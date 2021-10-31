"It takes special players": Reynoso's Panenka delivers Minnesota massive win

"He has so much confidence in his own ability — you can see that in the way he plays," Heath said of Reynoso after the 2-1 win . " For me, he's maybe the most talented footballer in the league. He can do things that nobody else can do. You know, maybe one or two can score more goals, and that's something we've been on about, but he can actually do things on the field that nobody else in this league can do."

And that’s how Minnesota United described their talisman, Emanuel Reynoso , after he chipped a 39th minute penalty kick straight down the middle of Tim Melia ’s goal as the Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper dove out the way. The goal proved the winner in Sunday’s crucial Western Conference clash at Allianz Arena, putting Minnesota above the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff line and keeping their postseason fate in their own hands going into Decision Day in a week’s time.

It takes plenty of nerve and no little skill to convert a Panenka penalty at any time. To do it with the score tied and your team’s season on the line takes something special.

The 25-year-old defender added that this result against Sporting was "100 percent" their most important win this season, with the three points putting the Loons in pole position for a playoff spot. With just one match remaining on the regular season schedule, the Loons will head to Los Angeles to take on the Galaxy on Decision Day (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), with their fate being determined on November 7.

"Pshhhht. I mean, we all how special of a player he is — and we are so lucky to have him on our team," Gasper said. "It takes special players to pull off tricks and shots like that. He's so fun to watch."

Loons fullback Chase Gasper was bewildered by the audacity of his teammate in that moment, admitting that nobody knew the Panenka was coming, with the defender adding how grateful he is to share a pitch with someone of Reynoso's caliber.

"Yeah, I practiced with the guys there in training. But because we never really got penalties, the goalkeepers, they don’t know us. I decided to take the kicks with the confidence from the roster and the coaches. The goalkeepers don’t know how we kick so I was able to chip it.”

For Reynoso himself, he's been planning the Panenka for quite some time, with the Argentine stating that he's been working with teammate Adrian Zendejas on it, while also waiting patiently for his moment on the pitch to execute the cheeky attempt.

The win Sunday arrived on the heels of a 2-1 loss on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps and a 1-1 draw at home against LAFC. Loons head coach Adrian Heath described his admiration for his side after they came back from an early goal deficit to take control and earn all three points in the must-win contest against the Western Conference front-runners.

"It's never easy when you go into a game, especially against a team that's in the playoffs, comfortable where they are playing, with a lot of confidence and you know ... you have to win really," Heath said. "So to go into the game, in that mentality that you have to win this game, that it speaks volumes for the players attitude and determination to come back from the goal that we did."

A mere five points separate fourth through ninth place in the Western Conference, with the Loons currently residing in fifth with 48 points. A win on Decision Day would guarantee them a place in the playoffs regardless of other results while a draw could leave their fate out of their hands.