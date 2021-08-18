"It's us together": Atlanta United near end of Rob Valentino era

Editor's note: Atlanta United plan for Gonzalo Pineda to join the club for their Saturday match at D.C. United (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), though he won't be on the bench. A report from Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Rob Valentino will remain at the helm until Pineda is cleared to take over.

When Atlanta United host Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday evening (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), it will be Rob Valentino’s final game in charge of the club before Gonzalo Pineda’s scheduled takeover.

Since Valentino took the helm following Gabriel Heinze’s departure, Atlanta are 2W-2L-2D and unbeaten in their last three, including back-to-back wins. The Five Stripes are trending upward, sitting in ninth in the Eastern Conference and five points below the playoff line.

Valentino, who will remain on Pineda’s staff as an assistant, isn’t feeling emotional or like Wednesday’s match is an end of an era, albeit a short one.

“I won't miss anything because I'm still here. I don't look at it that way also. That's the other thing. Yeah, I get to stand up there with them, I get to be the one in front of them. That's great,” Valentino said. “But I've said it all along, we are in this together and it's not just going to be me and it's not just going to be them. So when things go in a bad way at any point in the game or if they would have gone a different way, I'm not going to say 'That was you guys, not me. I had nothing to do with it.' Or vice versa, it's not all on me. It's us together.”