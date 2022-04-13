"It's trying to find hidden gems": MLS great Pa-Modou Kah stresses patience in youth development

Since his 2017 retirement, Kah has ventured into the world of coaching, specifically on the youth development circuit across North America. Having previously worked with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Cincinnati and Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC, Kah is now in his first season leading North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas.

It puts Kah in a pivotal role at a much-heralded youth program, with FC Dallas developing an ever-growing list of academy players that have either been transferred on for lofty sums or broken through at the first-team level and international arena. In an MLS Today interview with David Gass from this year's Generation adidas Cup in Frisco, Texas, Kah discussed the beginning of his debut season with North Texas and his hopes for the future of MLS NEXT Pro.

"What people don't realize, I think a lot of people just think that automatically someone can go from being an academy player to a first-team player. No, it doesn't work like that because that's a huge gap," Kah told Gass. "I always say this to people: People have to remember when a youngster steps into the professional world there's only two things that really matter, it's results and wins. The big gap is there, that they have to learn is what is it to be a professional?