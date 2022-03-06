"It's time to go home": NYCFC look to regroup after tough regular season start

After six goals in two Concacaf Champions League matches, one in Costa Rica and one in Southern California because of stadium eligibility issues, the reigning MLS Cup champions are scoreless through two 2022 league games.

Still, manager Ronny Deila’s departed their last of four stops following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place Stadium believing the foundation for more success has been laid and is confident the goals will come.

“I think we were much better than them,” Deila said. “We had, I don’t know, six, seven, eight chances. We didn’t take our chances and we gave them maybe one, two.