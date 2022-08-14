"It's pretty euphoric": Austin FC rescued by MVP frontrunner Sebastian Driussi

“I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like that,” Wolff said after the match. “The intensity and the atmosphere … there are a lot of good stadiums in this league, but the atmosphere here is incredible. They give us spirit, they give us energy – the entire stadium."

The Argentine midfielder, fresh off an appearance in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target midweek, scored nine minutes after Danny Hoesen 's absolute golazo equalized the match, lifting the crowd from frenzied to downright euphoric. It all showed on the field after the final whistle when defender Jhohan Romana lifted head coach Josh Wolff into the air in celebration.

On Saturday night at Q2 Stadium, Sebastian Driussi carved out another such opportunity when his 94th-minute goal lifted Austin FC to a 4-3 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City after going into halftime trailing 3-1.

Already a top candidate for 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors – one whose Golden Boot presented by Audi lead now stands at 17 goals and seven assists – Driussi's magical moment came as Austin were staring down a three-game home winless streak. While Hoesen’s wondergoal in the 85th minute tied it up, it was Driussi in stoppage time that elevated Q2 Stadium to new heights.

Off a long throw from the right side, Sporting KC cleared it only as far as Felipe Martins, who volleyed the ball back into the box for Hoesen. The striker turned a sidewinding shot out of midair into the net to equalize and turn momentum completely in favor of ATX.

Then in stoppage time, Driussi came on a late run into the box as the SKC backline followed a cross from left-to-right. It caromed back into the path of the 26-year-old Argentine for a thunderous game-winner past goalkeeper John Pulskamp.