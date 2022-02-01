“It's not time to panic”: USMNT keep cool ahead of pressure-filled WCQ vs. Honduras

Just about every single loss in World Cup qualifying is a gut punch, especially in the Concacaf Octagonal. And after Sunday’s 2-0 setback at Canada , the US men’s national team find themselves in urgent need of a response when hosting Honduras in Arctic conditions at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).

“We talked about stretching the [opponent], getting behind them. And that's our formula. Defensively, we've been solid throughout this tournament, and will continue to do so.”

“I think we go out and we play hard and we play to win the game,” he said in Tuesday’s pregame press availability. “That's the message to the team. It's not time to panic. Other teams have been through this. We've been through it before, and we just stick to the process and play hard, compete, move the ball fast, try to get the ball in the penalty box as quickly as possible.

Canada’s win vaulted them four points clear atop the table, with the USMNT and Mexico tied on points in second (18 total) and Panama just one point back of them. Many nerves, both inside the program and out, will be calmed by a second Octagonal win over Los Catrachos, who remain winless after 10 Ocho matches and were officially eliminated from Qatar 2022 contention with Sunday’s home loss to El Salvador.

On the outside, at least, the main protagonists are keeping an even keel as the race for Concacaf's three automatic WC berths intensifies.

“The pressure is there automatically, but I think we don't really let it try and get to us. I think we're at our best when we have fun with the game and we enjoy it and we play the way that we know that we can,” said midfielder Weston McKennie. “We just have one mindset and we just want to enjoy the game, and play as if we were kids on a field back when we were younger.”

Attacking dynamism remains a chief concern, with scoring few and far between despite plenty of possession in their past two matches and limited goals from the No. 9 corps since Ricardo Pepi’s breakout display in Honduras back on Sept. 8.

Asked about his observations from further review of the Canada loss, Berhalter doubled down on his striking defense of that performance. He did, though, concede shortcomings with counterattacking moments and unlocking a low-block defense, admitting that star creator Christian Pulisic could be shifted into a more central position to help him rediscover his form.