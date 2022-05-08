“It’s a mistake”: Bob Bradley, Toronto FC left fuming over non-goal call

Most notably, in the 66th minute, TFC thought they snagged a go-ahead goal when Jayden Nelson jumped on a rebound and powered it into the back of the net. However, referee Victor Rivas blew the play down for a foul, deeming that Whitecaps’ goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had possession.

Toronto FC ’s 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sunday afternoon was full of drama, leaving the visitors frustrated with a few of the decisions.

Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley was not impressed with the decision.

“It’s a mistake,” said Bradley in his post-game press conference. “And obviously, we have [Video Review] and that’s on the [Video Review] to see it. It’s clear. Everyone that has seen it realizes that Hasal never had control.

“It’s too bad that I think they say that he might’ve broken or dislocated his finger, that’s too bad, but I don’t know exactly, that might have been on the shot as the ball came loose. So, he never had control, it’s a good goal, and the system fails. … You can have a system, but if the person responsible in that moment can’t see that, then the system doesn’t work. So we’ll see what PRO (Professional Referee Organization) has to say about it, but for me, it’s a clear mistake.”

It’s been a difficult stretch for Toronto FC. The club entered Sunday’s game – their third in eight days – against the Whitecaps riding a three-game losing streak and missing eight first-team regulars, including Carlos Salcedo and Jonathan Osorio.