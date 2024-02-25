"It's a crazy feeling!" Dante Sealy turns into FC Dallas hero

"It's a crazy feeling," Sealy said postgame at Toyota Stadium. "You can’t describe it, but being there with my guys and with the fans, it doesn’t get any better than that."

The 20-year-old homegrown player, who signed out of FCD's famed academy in 2019 and returned last July from a two-year loan to Dutch power PSV Eindhoven, delivered a match-winner deep into second-half stoppage time (90+4') to lift his team to a 2-1 season-opening victory over the San Jose Earthquakes .

A dominant preseason

Sealy drew rave reviews for his performance during FC Dallas' preseason in Spain, scoring and assisting seemingly at will. That involved a positional change, shifting him to wingback after impressing as a forward during his youth days.

"He's adapting to a new position that he can fit very well, and I think this new formation is helping him to shine," head coach Nico Estévez said of the US youth international. "He's doing a really good job because we've been working with him during the whole preseason, but we have a lot of time to keep working with him."

He's impressed teammates as well, including Paul Arriola.

“It just shows a lot of maturity that he has; he wasn't too involved in a lot of action today and neither was I," Arriola said. "But just to have that resilience and the mentality to continue to get into the box and be ready for the one opportunity that you get.