"It’s a big, massive opportunity": Seattle Sounders chase history vs. Pumas in CCL Final

The CCL Final presents an opportunity to become the first-ever MLS team to win the modern incarnation of a tournament historically dominated by Mexican opposition. Accomplish that, and their names are forever etched in the history books as the league's first-ever continental champion, not to mention the ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup that goes to the winner.

"Yes, we all know the importance of this match, of this Final," midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro said through a translator before competing in Mexico City. "We are very happy with this opportunity, with this possibility and we feel lucky to have it. We'll play the Final and represent MLS, which is great. We'll give our best and we know we have to be concentrated all the time because after all, Pumas also wants to win. They also know the importance of this tournament. The point is that we know the importance, we are prepared and we're going to show it and give it tomorrow when we play the match."