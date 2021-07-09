"It means everything": FC Cincinnati look to make statement in first Hell is Real at TQL Stadium

Another home match for FC Cincinnati means another chance to pick up their first win at TQL Stadium, but there's added incentive when returning to their new home Friday night to host the Columbus Crew in the latest Hell is Real Derby (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

FC Cincinnati head coach Jaap Stam said they're focused on building upon their three-match unbeaten run. In recent weeks, the Orange and Blue have beaten Chicago Fire FC and Toronto FC before drawing Houston Dynamo FC last weekend.

"We are approaching it the same way as every game," Stam said ahead of the match. "We know we are facing a very good team, a very good side that can play some very good football as well. They’ve got their strengths but still, we need to keep continuing in what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks and the progress we’ve been making. The work rates, the quality at times going forward, creating opportunities, defending well, and scoring goals and hopefully we can score more."

The significance of this Ohio-centric rivalry match is undeniable. Hagglund said the first thing he looked for on the 2021 MLS schedule was Cincinnati's meetings with Columbus, as did Crew head coach Caleb Porter. This clash also comes one week after Columbus opened Lower.com Field, their own soccer-specifc stadium and the third of 2021 MLS-wide.