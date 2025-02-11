Issa Rae joins San Diego FC ownership as club partner

"We are beyond excited to welcome Issa Rae to the SDFC family," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Issa's passionate connection to the Right to Dream mission aligns perfectly with our vision.

"Right to Dream is a world-renowned academy system dedicated to identifying and nurturing talent, and with Issa joining our ownership group, we are further strengthening our commitment to growing its impact both domestically and globally. Her influence and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a world-class football club that reflects the diversity and energy of San Diego. Just as importantly."