Issa Rae joins San Diego FC ownership as club partner

San Diego FC have added acclaimed actress, producer and entrepreneur Issa Rae to their ownership group as a club partner ahead of their 2025 launch.
Known for her groundbreaking work in television and film, including the Emmy-nominated HBO series Insecure, Rae has become a cultural icon.
Beyond her success in entertainment, Rae champions fostering community connections and creating opportunities for diverse voices to thrive – values that align with SDFC’s goal to unite and inspire through the global game of soccer.
"Joining San Diego FC’s ownership group is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled to be part of building something that represents and uplifts this vibrant community," said Rae.
"Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to contributing to San Diego FC’s journey as we make history in MLS."
Rae joins a distinguished group of club partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement, including World Cup winner Juan Mata, retired US Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner and San Diego Padres’ perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Issa Rae to the SDFC family," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Issa's passionate connection to the Right to Dream mission aligns perfectly with our vision.
"Right to Dream is a world-renowned academy system dedicated to identifying and nurturing talent, and with Issa joining our ownership group, we are further strengthening our commitment to growing its impact both domestically and globally. Her influence and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a world-class football club that reflects the diversity and energy of San Diego. Just as importantly."
Rae joins San Diego FC in partnership with Pave Investments, a private African investment firm that was involved in leading an investment group to invest in NBA Africa’s entity in 2021.
As part of this commitment, Tunde Folawiyo, chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, founding director of Pave Investments, will also join the San Diego FC ownership group.
"Issa Rae is a role model and inspiration to so many people around the world, and it is a great honor that she has joined our club as a partner," said SDFC chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour.
San Diego's inaugural match is Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Their first home game at Snapdragon Stadium is March 1 against St. Louis CITY SC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).