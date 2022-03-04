Extratime

Is Europe the next step for CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic?

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

The Extratime crew believes there’s fire to the smoke regarding recent reports linking CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic to a move to Europe.

Mihailovic was instrumental in Montréal’s ability to remain in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention last season, scoring four goals and finishing second in MLS with 16 assists. If he can build on that in 2022, both Charlie Davies and David Gass agree he could be playing in Europe sooner than later.

But on Thursday’s episode, Davies said he wants more from the 23-year-old US international.

“Where he needs to improve is shot selection,” Davies said. “So he had 59 shots but only 15 were on target. You’ve got to be a little bit better with that. Because as a midfielder, when you’re controlling the game, you can not give up possession in taking the wrong shot, making the wrong choice.

“ … And then for me, it’s the strength on the ball. Sometimes it looks like when things do get physical, he shuts down. There are times when I’ve seen him, when he gets in a groove, teams can come and get under his skin and then you start to see him disappear slowly within the game.”

Perhaps Mihailovic is already making those steps forward, Gass countered. After spending part of the offseason training with Montréal's sister club Bologna in Italy’s Serie A, he opened his competitive campaign in 2022 leading Montréal’s impressive Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League series victory over Santos Laguna.

With a goal, an assist and five key passes, Mihailovic was the clear man of the match in Leg 2, a 3-0 Montréal win propelling the Canadian side to a 3-1 triumph on aggregate.

“It felt like he was physically bossing Liga MX players, high-level players,” Gass said. “It felt like he had that moment where he went over and trained with Bologna in the offseason and was like, yeah ... whatever I’m good at, I can do it against anyone.”

That doesn’t mean a European move is a given, even if that development continues. After time out of favor earlier in his career at Chicago Fire FC, Mihailovic may appreciate remaining at a club where he knows he is a leader and regular contributor. And Montréal may find he’s more valuable in that role than as a transfer chip slightly older than most of the other players who have recently made a move to Europe out of MLS.

“At some point teams need to build around something,” Gass said of Mihailovic, who turns 24 this November. “And so I am curious what a 24-year-old, maybe-not-on-the-national-team Djordje Mihailovic looks like on the market, and what that’s worth to Montréal versus having him in your team.

“ … It’s interesting because Djordje didn’t play in Chicago, so he kind of knows that experience of like, if he goes to a European team, that’s not guaranteed time. How does he handle that? What does that experience look like? Does he prefer being the guy somewhere? I think all of these are conversations we shouldn’t ignore just because teams are spending money in Europe for Americans.”

Mihaolovic is in the midst of his sixth season in the league and second with Montréal. He has recorded 11 goals and 30 assists in 108 regular-season appearances since debuting with Chicago as a homegrown player.

Extratime CF Montréal Djordje Mihailovic

Related Stories

MLS teams should be racing to sign USMNT's John Brooks after Wolfsburg exit
Should the Columbus Crew consider trading Gyasi Zardes?
Are Nashville SC serious Supporters' Shield contenders in 2022?
More News
More News
Can Q2 Stadium become fortress for Austin FC? Inter Miami CF pose next challenge

Can Q2 Stadium become fortress for Austin FC? Inter Miami CF pose next challenge
"It's a rivalry": Portland Timbers & LAFC poised for fireworks in MLS Week 2

"It's a rivalry": Portland Timbers & LAFC poised for fireworks in MLS Week 2
Albert Rusnak returns to RSL stomping grounds with Seattle Sounders

Albert Rusnak returns to RSL stomping grounds with Seattle Sounders
Is Europe the next step for CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic?
Extratime

Is Europe the next step for CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign striker Tosaint Ricketts
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign striker Tosaint Ricketts
MLS teams should be racing to sign USMNT's John Brooks after Wolfsburg exit
Extratime

MLS teams should be racing to sign USMNT's John Brooks after Wolfsburg exit
More News
Video
Video
Can Austin FC continue their winning ways against Inter Miami?
1:30

Can Austin FC continue their winning ways against Inter Miami?
Albert Rusnak returns to Rio Tinto | RSL vs SEA Preview
1:15

Albert Rusnak returns to Rio Tinto | RSL vs SEA Preview
Week 2 is here! Charlotte FC to make history and more!
1:31

Week 2 is here! Charlotte FC to make history and more!
Extratime 1-on-1 with 17-year-old Chicago Fire phenom Gaga Slonina 
21:48

Extratime 1-on-1 with 17-year-old Chicago Fire phenom Gaga Slonina 
More Video