Inter Miami, Vancouver Whitecaps book semifinal series in Concacaf Champions Cup

Aside from regional bragging rights and a prize pool, this year's CCC winner books a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The last three CCC finals have been contested between MLS and LIGA MX opponents, with Seattle Sounders FC beating Pumas in 2022. LAFC lost to Club León in 2023 and Columbus Crew fell against CF Pachuca in 2024.

That got locked in Wednesday evening, when Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced past their quarterfinal foes to arrange a semifinal series later this month. They've joined Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL in the next round.

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, a one-off match on June 1, is guaranteed to be an MLS vs. LIGA MX game.

Inter Miami are three games away from potentially lifting their first trophy of the year. They'll also compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and hope to claim another Leagues Cup title, alongside their ultimate dream of becoming MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi remains in sterling form. The 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has five goals in five CCC matches, including a decisive brace in Leg 2 of their epic quarterfinal series with LAFC.

Inter Miami have lost just once under new head coach Javier Mascherano, going 9W-1L-2D across all competitions to start the season. Have the reigning Supporters' Shield winners, who set an MLS points record last year, leveled up in 2025?

Vancouver have enjoyed an incredible start under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, leading the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings through seven matchdays with 16 points (5W-1L-1D).

That form has carried into their CCC campaign, with Vancouver eliminating Monterrey and Pumas via the away-goals tiebreaker in back-to-back rounds. In CCC, they are now the first MLS team to twice advance past a LIGA MX opponent in Mexico after not taking a lead into the second leg.