Inter Miami transfer Facundo Farías to Estudiantes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Facundo Farías to Argentine top-flight side Estudiantes, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Argentine youth international joined Miami in July 2023 from CA Colón as a U22 Initiative signing.

Farías ultimately tallied 3g/2a in 13 matches (all competitions) and helped Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup title. He missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in preseason.

Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions begin their title defense on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).