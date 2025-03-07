Inter Miami snatch lead in Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami CF are 2-0 aggregate leaders following Thursday's Leg 1 of their Round-of-16 Concacaf Champions Cup series vs. Jamaican side Cavalier FC at Chase Stadium.

The winner of the series advances to the CCC quarterfinals, where they'll take on the winner of the all-MLS series between LAFC and the Columbus Crew (LAFC lead 3-0 on aggregate after Leg 1).

The Herons will look to close out the series when they play Leg 2 at Cavalier's National Stadium Independence Park on March 13. They played Leg 1 without superstar Lionel Messi , who was rotated out for rest purposes.

Inter Miami 2, Cavalier FC 0

After a shaky first half, a 61st-minute strike from Tadeo Allende and a late insurance tally from Luis Suárez has Inter Miami in the driver's seat.

The visitors put up an admirable fight and looked like they scored a shock opener in first-half stoppage time when Shaquille Stein finished a set-piece routine. However, the goal was disallowed on a tight offside call after a lengthy review.

Inter Miami would capitalize on the break, as Allende broke through with a crucial opener just after the hour mark. The 26-year-old Argentine winger pounced on a ball in the box after Suárez was able to put it back in the mixer just inches before it went over the touchline.

Suárez added Miami's second in the 83rd minute, giving the Herons more breathing room as they eye a quarterfinal berth.

