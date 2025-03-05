Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende wins Goal of the Matchday

The Argentine forward scored Miami's second goal in a 4-1 rout at Houston Dynamo FC , blasting a left-footed shot into the top-right corner to help secure the Herons' first victory of the MLS season.

Inter Miami CF newcomer Tadeo Allende has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 2, earning 42.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Jacob Murrell (37.5%): Murrell treated fans to an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate by scoring an incredible, looping bicycle kick deep into stoppage time to equalize – snatching a road point for D.C. United in a 2-2 draw at Chicago Fire FC.

3rd place, Emil Forsberg (13.6%): The Swedish star highlighted New York Red Bulls' home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium with a curling shot that nestled into the top-right corner during his side's 2-0 victory over Nashville SC.